Oldest Living Woman Known Dies In Her Charlotte Home

Hester McCardell Ford was believed to be among the oldest human beings on the planet and the oldest living person in the United States. She died peacefully at her home in Charlotte on Saturday, according to her family. She was at least 115, but possibly as old as 116.

She lived more than twice as long as her late husband — John Ford, who died at age 57 in 1963 — and was the matriarch of an enormous family: 68 grandchildren, 125 great-grandchildren, and at least 120 great-great-grandchildren.

