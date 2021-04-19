Benzino & His Daughter Coi Leray Make Amends On Social Media

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Benzino surely knows how to find himself in unnecessary drama doesn’t he? At least this time he acknowledged his fault and apologized, though.

Recently the Made Men rapper from Boston got into a small social media back-and-forth with his own daughter, Coi Leray, but luckily the two are burying the hatchet and moving forward accordingly. Bossip is reporting that the two had been exchanging some “pleasantries” on Twitter with Leray having said she was “embarrassed” to be Benzino’s seed just a month ago.

Naturally, that didn’t sit well with the “Boottee” rapper who called the comment the most “disrespectful” thing he’s ever heard. The man has been in all kinds of war of words with other rappers so that’s saying something. But it seems like the two have since made amends as this past Friday Coi took to Twitter to remind everyone that she will love her dad “forever and always.”

“I do this for my family, they don’t understand me, no n****s around me , they don’t understand me I do this for my crew they don’t understand I do this s**t for you they don’t understand.”

Responding to the kind words from her Daughter, Zino posted a picture of he and his daughter with a caption that read “I Love you more CC and I’m sorry, if you felt I wasn’t there when you needed me then I was wrong and should’ve been so I truly apologize, no excuses. #nomoreparties.”

Good to see family workout their issues even if it is via social media. He followed up that post with another of himself at a gym where he got some more clarity on the situation writing “All that took up time and realize my it’s my time is what a daughter needs. So I understand how Coi was frustrated and angry, so all I can do is try and make it better and move forward.”

Good to see Benzino willing to work on himself and his relationship with his daughter.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

