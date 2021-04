This week Radio One Dallas announced a brand new dynamic on-air talent lineup and programming changes. Monday General Manager, Tami Honesty shocked the market with the big announcement. On-Air Talent Pskillz, Jazzi Black, and Hollywood Zay are taking over Dallas Radio Waves. Big Bink was also named Programming Director of 97.9 The Beat. Read the press release for further details 97.9 The Beat New Line-up

