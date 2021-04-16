Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Leave 8 Dead, Including Domestic Terrorist

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

A mass shooting event at an Indianapolis FedDex warehouse facility has left eight people dead, including the shooter, with five others injured. The details of the shooting are still developing as investigators determine what exactly happened in the event.

Local outlet WTHR reports that the incident took place late Thursday (April 15) evening just after 11 PM local time at the FedEx just across the way from the Indianapolis International Airport. Reporters from the NBC affiliate spoke with witnesses that were on the scene who shared what they experienced during the horrific moment.

“I’m at a bench and so I stand up and take a look at the entrance door and by the time I see the door, I see a man come out with a rifle in his hand and he starts firing and he starts yellin’ stuff that I could not understand,” Levi Miller said to 13News. “What I ended up doing was ducking down to make sure he did not see me because I thought he would see me and he would shoot me.”

Family members of the shooting victims gathered at a Holiday Inn located near the FedEx building and told the outlet that because FedEx permits workers from having their phones on the floor, they haven’t been able to reach their loved ones.

FedEx tweeted out a now-deleted statement regarding the shooting.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected. We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities,” the tweet read.

The company has since published a repeated statement Friday Morning.

In recent weeks, mass shooting events have occurred across the nation and have reignited the debate over gun control laws and the like. The incidents in Georgia and Colorado were senseless acts that upended entire communities and inflamed talks that access to firearms go under a more rigorous process for purchasing among other suggested methods of curbing instances such as these.

Should new details emerge, we will return with updates to this tragic story. Our condolences to the friends and family of the victims.

