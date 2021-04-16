Texas House Approves Bill Allowing People to Carry Handguns Without a License

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Could Texas soon turn into the wild wild west?! For the first time ever, the Texas House passed a bill called the Constitutional Carry allowing people to carry handguns in public without a license.

While this is a victory for the gun rights activists and republicans, it raises major concern for many communities across Texas. In a six-hour debate Thursday Democrats warned it would be very dangerous to let untrained people carry a gun in public.

The chamber’s ruling and Republicans say Texan’s have the right to protect themselves. The bill received initial approval in a 84 to 56 vote that fell largely along party lines.

This ruling means a large number of people can legally carry loaded guns in public from the 1.6 million Texans currently licensed to do so at this time.

