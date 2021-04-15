The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

In today’s trending topics news, it’s a lot of white people doing crazy things. A white army sergeant was arrested in South Carolina for harassing a black man for no apparent reason. The crazy part is the neighborhood came out in support of the young black man and told Sergeant Jonathan Pentland to come out but of course he didn’t keep the same energy.

Hear this story and more in trending topics.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Trending Topics: White Army Sergeant Charged With Assault After Threatening, Shoving Black Man was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: