The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Social media started to clown, Usher, when they heard he was caught in a strip club throwing fake money. A dancer by the name of @beel0ove blasted on social media that Usher left her with ‘Usher Bucks’ with no trade-in value. The crazy part is that Lore’l didn’t even have to call cap because the vegas club Sapphire called capped! They released a statement siding with Usher and Lore’l breaks it all down.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Who’s Cappin?! Club Says Usher Didn’t Use ‘Ushbucks’ To Pay Dancers After Stripper Puts Him On Blast was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: