The Morning Hustle
HomeThe Morning Hustle

Is Dwayne Johnson Open to White House Run? New Polls Shows High Favorability

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

After the last 4 years prior, you would think people may be skeptical about having a non politician run for office again, however, according to a recent online poll, that may not be the case. A Newsweek poll released last week, an online public poll found some 46% of Americans would consider voting for Johnson.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said on Monday that he would run for US president if he felt he had enough support from Americans. “I do have that goal to unite our country and I also feel that if this is what the people want, then I will do that,” Johnson said when asked about his presidential ambitions in an interview broadcast on the Today show on Monday. Though he didn’t reveal which party he’d represent, he did note that he is “passionate about making sure our country is united.”

He posted the image from the article with the caption on social media, “I don’t think our Founding Fathers EVER envisioned a six-four, bald, tattooed, half-Black, half-Samoan, tequila drinking, pick up truck driving, fanny pack wearing guy joining their club, but if it ever happens it’d be my honor to serve you, the people.”

He’s one of the most successful actors in Hollywood, could you really see him trying to make a run in the future for POTUS? Let us know your thoughts on social media.

SEE ALSO: Protests Escalate Near Minneapolis After Police Officer Fatally Shoots Black Man During Traffic Stop

SEE ALSO: BET’s ‘Baldwin Hills’ Star Gerren Taylor Dead at 30

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

26 photos Launch gallery

Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Continue reading Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

Scenes From The Historic Inaugurations Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris

[caption id="attachment_4080289" align="alignnone" width="800"] Source: Getty Images[/caption] America is officially under new leadership after the historic inauguration of Joe Biden, the 46th president of the United States, and Kamala Harris, the first-ever Black woman vice president. Each of them was joined by their respective families as well as a veritable who’s who in American politics, including past presidents — except for Donald Trump, who left D.C. on Wednesday with his tail between his legs and as a sore loser who refused to accept the results of the election. Trump’s absence from the inauguration did not distract from those who were actually in attendance, including Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and their wives, Michelle Obama, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton, respectively. South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, who was part of a large Congressional contingency at the Inauguration, was seen wearing a South Carolina State University baseball cap in what could have been a nod to the outsized involvement of HBCUs for the day. Not only was the drumline from Howard University — Kamala Harris’ undergrad alma mater — escorting the newly installed vice president during the inauguration’s virtual parade, but there were several other HBCU bands that performed the night before during Tuesday night’s “We Are One” celebration aimed at honoring the Black community and the African Diaspora. Not to be outdone, Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, widely hailed for his heroics during the attempted Capitol coup, was on Wednesday officially rewarded twofold for his remarkable valor. First, Goodman was selected to escort Kamala Harris at the inauguration. But secondly, Goodman was promoted to acting deputy House Sergeant at Arms, a position that afforded him the right to escort Harris. As the country moves on from a failed presidential administration, scroll down to see a sampling of some noteworthy moments in photos from Inauguration Day 2021.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

Is Dwayne Johnson Open to White House Run? New Polls Shows High Favorability  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Videos
Close