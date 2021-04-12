The Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1’s To Drop This Fall

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Yes, we know y’all tired of the sneaker game’s current state what with the SNKRS app dishing out L’s by the millions like it’s a vaccine for COVID to the bots that eat merchandise before you can even cart.

But damnnit, Nike and Jordan Brand sure know how to keep us coming back with releases like their upcoming Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 “Fragment”‘s which is sure to be one of if not thee hypest release of 2021. Two years after the first Air Jordan 1 “Cactus Jack” Mocha’s released, the classic silhouette with the reversed swoosh returns this fall and boasts a blue colorway along with the Fragment double bolt emblem that has sneakerheads hella antsy.

The sneakers have been rumored to drop ever since Travis was seen sporting a pair months ago while co-parenting with his babymama, Kylie Jenner. While many assumed they were part of his now treasured “Friends and Family” Jordan collection, it seems like we will in fact be getting the chance to purchase a pair or take thee fattest “L” come the Fall. Our money’s on the ladder of the two.

But before we get the “Fragment” Cactus Jack 1’s, this month we’ll be getting another Air Jordan Travis Scott sneaker when the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 6’s release in limited quantities across the globe. Featuring a khaki colorway and glow in the dark soles and tongues, these joints are sure to be grails for camouflage rockin’ heads in the streets.

Naturally these will be raffled off by participating retailers so keep your fingers crossed come April 30th.

Are y’all more excited for the “Cactus Jack” Air Jordan 6’s or the “Fragment” Air Jordan 1’s? Let us know in the comments section.

