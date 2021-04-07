Benny The Butcher & Harry Fraud ft. Rick Hyde “Survivors Remorse,” Young Dolph & Key Glock “Rain Rain” & More | Daily Visuals 4.7.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Though Griselda hasn’t dropped a group cut in a minute, their individual members remain on their grizzly but as of late Benny The Butcher seems to be the most busy out of the three.

Linking up with Harry Fraud and Rick Hyde for his visuals to “Survivors Remorse,” Been The Butcher uses home videos to capture how he lives his life on the daily which consists of trees, money, and crew love. Glad to see the young King back on his two feet again.

Back down South, Young Dolph seems to be enjoying his life in his big boy mansion where much twerking and weed smoking goes down in his clip to the Key Glock assisted “Rain Rain.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Mazerati Ricky, Lil Migo featuring Blac Youngsta, and more.

BENNY THE BUTCHER & HARRY FRAUD FT. RICK HYDE – “SURVIVORS REMORSE”

YOUNG DOLPH & KEY GLOCK – “RAIN RAIN”

MAZERATI RICKY – “PALMS ITCHING”

LIL MIGO FT. BLAC YOUNGSTA – “FIRE”

SHORDIE SHORDIE & MURDA BEATZ – “SEATTLE”

DUSTY LOCANE – “RUMBLE”

PINK SLIFU & FLY ANAKIN FT. ZELOOPERZ, MAVI & KONCEPT JACK$ON – “THA DIVIDE”

