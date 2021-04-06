Trump Supporter Kodak Black & His Team Were Ambushed After A Show in Florida

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kodak Black has only been out of jail for a few weeks and though he’s been trying to keep his nose clean and steer clear of trouble, the streets aren’t making it easy for him.

According to TMZ, the “Rolling In Peace” rapper was ambushed this past Monday morning at 3 AM outside of a McDonald’s in Tallahassee, Fla. where a gunman opened fire on his team as they rolled to the house that Ronald McDonald built. Though Kodak wasn’t injured in the shooting, one of his security team members was shot in the leg and listed in serious condition.

From TMZ:

Law enforcement sources say the rapper’s entourage was being followed by several cars attempting to cut them off as they left a nightclub, and Kodak’s camp pulled into the McDonald’s and blocked the entrance with a car while KB went inside to pick up an order.

We’re told one of the cars tailing Kodak went to the McDonald’s, left and then came back … and that’s when people inside the vehicle started shooting.

Damn! Gotta wonder what spurred the assassination attempt on Kodak as there’s no word on the rapper nor his team getting into any kind of drama with anyone that night. Kodak was headlining Sunday’s Cultur3 Fest music festival before the shooting occurred.

Luckily, Kodak was rolling in an armored vehicle but as previously mentioned, the security team took one in the leg before being rushed off to a local hospital where he underwent surgery as one of the bullets hit an artery.We wonder if his mans and ’em, Donald Trump called him up to check on him. Probably not.– Photo: Getty

