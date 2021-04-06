The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We’re still praying for DMX as he remains hospitalized after suffering from a drug overdose. It’s been a rollercoaster of emotions with fans trying to figure out the status of his well-being. The rapper’s fiancee, ex-wife, kids, the Ruff Ryder’s, and his fans are currently outside of the hospital remaining in good spirits with prayer and playing his music outside. The Hip Hop Spot has more on this story and more.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

Hip Hop Spot: DMX’s Fiancee, Ex-Wife, Kids Among Hundreds at Prayer Vigil As He Remains Hospitalized was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: