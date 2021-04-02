The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are officially husband and wife.

According to an exclusive report by Vogue, the happy couple tied the knot on Saturday (Mar 27) in their Atlanta backyard. The high fashion magazine broke the news with exclusive photos from the at-home ceremony, and Jeannie Mai shared her own Instagram post on Thursday (April 1).

“You will forever be my ‘I Do,’” Mai wrote on Instagram alongside a photo in her wedding dress, signing the caption “Mrs. Jeannie Mai Jenkins.”

The couple originally planned to get married in Italy or France but COVID changed those plans, along with Jeezy’s hopes to propose to Mai in her parent’s home country of Vietnam; which instead ended up happening at his Los Angeles apartment. At the wedding, Jeezy surprised his now-wife with a performance from Tyrese, who sang his 1999 hit “Sweet Lady.” All guests traveling from out of town had to submit negative COVID-19 test results two days before the ceremony, and testing was also provided on-site before traveling to their backyard wedding.

“We were really looking forward to having all of our friends and family there to celebrate,” Jeannie told the magazine. “We had to change all of our wedding plans due to COVID. After Jeezy’s mother unexpectedly passed, we quickly learned that life is too short. And at the end of the day, Jeezy and I really just wanted to become husband and wife. So we decided to turn our original wedding into a mini-mony, where we exchanged our vows in front of our immediate family and a few close friends.”

The couple reportedly began dating in November 2018 and made their public debut the following August on the red carpet at the Street Dreamz gala for his nonprofit.

Congrats to Mr. and Mrs. Jenkins.

Check out pics from the wedding below.

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai Are Officially Married was originally published on hiphopwired.com

