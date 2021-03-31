The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

When I was younger, I couldn’t wait until I was old enough to wear makeup. My mother made it clear that lipstick, eye liner, and blush were for ‘grown folks’ and I’d have to wait until I was 18 to experiment. Today you have beauty gurus as young as 10-years-old dominating the YouTube channels. Times have changed and that is evident in how much makeup progressed over the years. The technique and precision of it all has warped into an art form. Makeup has becomes so complex that people are altering features on their faces through contouring, highlighting, and shading. This fun way of self-expression should never take away from anyone’s ability to acknowledge their natural beauty.

Teyana Taylor has been in the entertainment industry for over 15 years. From walking the runway to hitting the red carpet, she knows a thing or two about rocking a face full of makeup. Although she’s spent years executing flawless beauty looks, she knows the importance of falling in love with her natural skin. Because of this, she’d made it her duty to teach her daughters Junie and Rue Rose that loving themselves with or without makeup is important.

“I look at them and say, ‘You’re beautiful. You’re smart. You’re amazing. God loves you,’” she said in an interview with Popsugar. “I instill that within both of them so they know that they’re beautiful with or without makeup, because at the end of the day, makeup is still fun. I like playing in makeup and putting it on if I’m going out occasionally, but I let my daughters know that makeup can’t ever define you; it’s to dramatize or enhance the beauty that’s already there.”

This is an important lesson for all children to learn early on. Confidence is the best makeup a girl can wear. What do you think?

Teyana Taylor Says She’s Teaching Her Daughters To Love Themselves Without Makeup was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

