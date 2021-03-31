Next Verzuz Battle Coming Up: Are You Team Isley Brothers or Earth, Wind & Fire? [Quiz]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The next Verzuz battle set for this Sunday, April 4 is going to be legendary. Two of music’s grooviest groups will face off with twenty of their greatest hits. The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire are set to appear on Verzuz with host Steve Harvey to help facilitate the evening.

Easter Sunday ‼️ #TheIsleyBrothers vs @EarthWindFire 🔥 Hosted by @IAmSteveHarvey. Music by the one & only @DNICE 🔥🔥🔥 Make sure you’re wearing your Sunday’s best for this one! April 4th, 5PM PT / 8PM ET

Watch in HD in the @Triller app or on our IG.

Drinks by @Ciroc #verzuz pic.twitter.com/CChsSA2IZI — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) March 30, 2021

Breaking News 🚨🚨🚨 @IAmSteveHarvey will be hosting #VERZUZ, this Sunday with The Isley Brothers and Earth, Wind & Fire! Watch on our Instagram or download @triller for the HD big TV experience with the family this Easter Sunday, 5PM PT / 8PM ET! pic.twitter.com/7WUoruFGkA — Verzuz (@verzuzonline) March 30, 2021

The platform, which originally started to give fans something fun to dance to while quarantined at home, has grown to give music lovers some of the best producer, artist and group battles imaginable. From “The Boy Is Mine” face-off between previous rivals Brandy and Monica to classic drunken nights spent with producers The Dream and Sean Garrett, these Verzuz battles have been memorable moments artists can share with fans and elevate their current projects.

The last Verzuz featured D’Angelo and friends after his hiatus away from music and the public’s eye. Now, fans are looking forward to two extremely classic groups who’s catalogues transcend anything we have seen on Swizz Beatz and Timbaland’s newly created platform in partnership with Apple Music and Ciroc.

Verzuz has already announced its’ next battle between all-women’s R&B groups SWV and Escape before we could witness the funkiness that Sunday should bring. They are truly building the hype and continuing to bless our ears with good-feeling, nostalgic music as we rid ourselves of the quarantine blues.

This will certainly be a tough battle to determine which group will come out on top. Both all-male music groups have given us hits from Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September” to The Isley Brother’s “Voyage to Atlantis.” It’s too difficult to pinpoint who did it better, but as we prepare for a soulful Sunday night, we must know who’s side you’re on.

…the amount of gators and cologne that will be present. #Verzuz https://t.co/EtT1jSmeAi — Brandon Bryant (@mrbrandonbryant) March 31, 2021

Are you Team Isley Brothers or Team Earth, Wind & Fire? Take the quiz below to find out.

