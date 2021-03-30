Brand Chinatown Market To Change Name Amidst Growing Asian Violence

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

While tensions continue to rise due to violence against the Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI) community some companies have shown their allegiance with the Asian community. One brand, Chinatown Market, will be doing a big pivot to do so.

As spotted on High Snobiety Chinatown Market will be undergoing a major makeover in response to the recent tragic events. The line announced it will be changing its name in the near future. “The Asian American community is rightfully demanding all of us think and act more honestly. We should have done this sooner but it is never too late to do the right thing. Our name was inspired by the shops, people, and vibrance of Canal Street and Chinatown in New York but it’s not our name to use” the statement read.

The message would go on to detail their error in choosing the name considering the company is white-owned. “We did not do enough to consider what this name would mean to the communities in Chinatowns across the world and we need to take ownership of this mistake. It’s time to do the right thing and we are committed to being a part of the change. We would like to thank all of the leaders who are helping us get this right. We want to make this change in partnership with the community to create as much impact as possible. We want to shout out @toda and @bennyluo and NextShark who have given us so much of their time and guidance.”

“This is just the beginning. As a brand, we’ve always moved through action in any platform we occupy, with the goal of connecting with our communities. To keep doing that, we must no longer be called Chinatown Market” it continued. “We are deeply saddened and horrified by the increase in racist attacks and violence on the AAPI community. We encourage everyone in our community to be a part of this change with us. The hate, racism, and violence directed at the Asian community has to be stopped.”

The name change is expected to occur in the next couple of months. You have to wonder why it took tragedy to make this move all things considered, though.

