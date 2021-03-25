The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

It’s a brand new week so you know what that means: a brand new visual from one of the hardest working men in the rap game: Curren$y.

For his latest visual to “Jermaine Dupri,” Spitta once again highlights his love of fancy automobiles in a garage that’s filled with the kind of big boy toys you’d see at a car show in the Jacob Javitz Convention Center. How many whips does this man have?

Elsewhere Blxst links up with Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga to turn up on a college campus and get lit with cheerleaders and sorority women in the clip to “Chosen.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Pink $weats featuring Kehlani, Baby Keem, and more.

CURREN$Y – “JERMAINE DUPRI”

BLXST FT. TYGA & TY DOLLA $IGN – “CHOSEN”

PINK $WEATS FT. KEHLANI – “AT MY WORST”

BABY KEEM – “NO SENSE”

DEANTE HITCHCOCK – “ROSES & OUTKAST”

Curren$y “Jermaine Dupri,” Blxst ft. Tyga & Ty Dolla $ign “Chosen” & More | Daily Visuals 3.25.21 was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: