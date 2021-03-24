Bobby Brown Sr. Demands Justice After Toxicology Report Triggers Investigation of Son’s Death

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

R&B legend Bobby Brown is demanding justice after the toxicology report from his son, Bobby Brown Jr.’s, death triggers an investigation.

According to TMZ, the LAPD began looking at the death of Brown’s son as a possible crime from the beginning due to narcotics being involved, specifically Percocet and cocaine. Officers state that during the course of their investigation, one of the dealers supplying drugs to the younger Brown shortly before his body was found.

The gossip site reports that the investigation was triggered by police noticing an increase in illegal street drugs bring cut with fentanyl — which is cheap and easily hooks users–a fact that was confirmed in the toxicology report for Bobby Brown Jr, which revealed there was a “lethal substance” in his blood.

After the findings were confirmed, the report was sent to the California District Attorney’s office who will determine if criminal charges should be filed or if the case should be returned to officers for an additional investigation.

After learning of the possibility for justice, both Bobby Brown Sr. and the mother of Jr. are rallying for criminal charges to be pressed over the death of their son, calling for those responsible for the accidental overdose to be held responsible.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Brown Jr.’s parents and their attorney emphasized the fatal dose of fentanyl in his system, and its frequent unexpected presence in the street versions of other drugs.

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death,” Bobby Brown said in the statement. “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Brown Jr.’s mother Kim Ward said he “associated himself with the wrong people.”

“My son is gone and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable,” Ward said in the statement.

According to Yahoo News, police who were at the scene included in the autopsy report, Brown Jr. had drunk tequila, snorted cocaine, and used what he believed was oxycodone before his girlfriend found him unconscious on the bedroom floor of his Los Angeles home hours later.

In many recent cases, prosecutors have charged drug dealers directly in the deaths of those they provided drugs to, not simply with selling illegal drugs.

As previously reported, in the 2018 accidental overdose death of rapper Mac Miller, federal prosecutors have charged three men with providing the drugs that caused his death, including pills that appeared to be oxycodone but contained fentanyl.

As of press time, no arrests have been made.

