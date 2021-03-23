CJ ft. French Montana & Rowdy Rebel “Whoopty NYC Remix,” Lil Yachty “No More Beatboxing Freestyle” & More | Daily Visuals 3.23.21

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

J’s popularity has been steadily rising in New York City for a minute now thanks to his breakout cut “Whoopty,” and with the summer season approaching the State Island representative is looking to heat up the streets with a brand new remix.

Calling on Rowdy Rebel and French Montana for the visuals to “Whoopty NYC Remix,” CJ and company kick it on the block to make things hot before linking up on a sound stage with models and pitbulls on leashes. Leave it up to New York rappers to bring back pitbulls in music videos.

Lil Yachty meanwhile keeps things humble for his clip to “No More Beatboxing Freestyle” and kicks it at home by himself and raps into the mirror like we’re sure he used to before blowing up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Burna Boy, IDK, and more.

CJ FT. FRENCH MONTANA & ROWDY REBEL – “WHOOPTY NYC REMIX”

LIL YACHTY – “NO MORE BEATBOXING FREESTYLE”

BURNA BOY – “23”

IDK – “JUST LIKE MARTIN”

BALENCIA & SAINT LAURENT SOUR – “END OF DISCUSSION”

