GOAT Is Restocking 10 Rare Air Max Sneakers For Nike Air Max Day

GOAT already kicked off Air Max Day early on its app by blessing users with SKUs (Stock Keeping Unit) for rare Air Max sneakers simply by trying on sneakers using the AR Try-On feature. Now, the online marketplace has announced more plans to celebrate the release of the iconic Nike silhouette.

On Air Max Day, Friday (Mar.26), GOAT revealed that users could score a pair of highly-coveted Air Max sneakers for FREE or at/under retail price. Sneaker aficionados will have to keep their eyes peeled on GOAT’s Instagram page to learn the drop schedule for the 10 Air Max styles GOAT will be restocking, so turn on those notifications.

GOAT will also be dropping a pair of DQM x AM 90’ Bacon’s or Undefeated x AM 97 OG’s from 10:00 AM ET/7:00 AM PT periodically until 11:00 PM ET/8:00 PM PT on its homepage.

As for the 10 styles that sneakerheads can look forward to, they include grails like:

Sean Wotherspoon x Air Max 1/97 ‘Sean Wotherspoon’ | AJ4219 400

Off-White x Air Max 90 ‘The Ten’ | AA7293 100

Atmos x Air Max 1 Retro ‘Elephant’ 2017 | 908366 001

Off-White x Air Max 90 ‘ Desert Ore’ | AA7293 200

Travis Scott x Air Max 270 React ENG ‘Cactus Trails’ | CT2864 200

DQM x Air Max 90 ‘Bacon’ 2021 | CU1816 100

Supreme x Air Max Plus TN ‘White’ | DA1472 100

Air Max 95 OG ‘Neon’ 2020 | CT1689 001

Air Max 1 ‘Evergreen’ | DC1454 100

Air Max 90 ‘Infrared’ 2020 | CT1685 100

Gotta be vigilant and move fast cause these kicks will definitely sell out quickly becuase it’s insanely rare you find anything on GOAT for free, or under or at retail price.

Good luck!

Photo: GOAT / GOAT Air Max Day

