THE Icy Queen Saweetie stopped by the Lemonade Stand with Leah Henry. Her energy is unmatched! If you’re looking for a formal interview this wasn’t it LOL! It was all over the place in the BEST way! Saweetie gave an update on her debut album “Pretty Bitch Music,” and dropped an exclusive about when her album will be released. Sis also spilled about a potential Cardi B record. Saweetie also spilled on whether Beyonce’s team reached out to her about an Icy Park collaboration. Make sure your enter for your chance to win a Tesla on Saweetie, head to link in her bio to enter for your chance to win. We know you’ve heard that Saweetie and Quavo called it quits well this interview was hours before the news hit the blogs. Watch closely as she slides by those Quavo questions. Grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on that!

Saweetie Talks Cardi & Beyonce Collabs, Slides By Quavo Questions, Talks Her Ideal “Bestie”+ More! was originally published on kysdc.com

