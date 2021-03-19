California Theme Park Advisors Ask Guests Not to Scream on Roller Coasters to Limit COVID-19 Spread [WATCH]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Angie Ange got you covered with all the news & headlines that make you just say, what?! California theme park advisors are asking guests to not scream on rollercoasters to limit the spread of COVID-19! It’s not like people don’t go to the park to scream and enjoy themselves or anything. In other crazy news, a San Antonio wax museum had to remove its figure of Donald Trump due to people vandalizing and fighting it.

There’s one last story Angie shares that is going to make you think, why do people do the crazy things they do.

