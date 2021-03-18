The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Louisiana’s own Fredo Bang checked in with Lore’l on The Morning Hustle​ show to discuss his music career, his views on the Grammy’s, and his relationship status. The Baton Rouge rapper talks about his most recent project, “Most Hated” and working with different artists like Lil Durk. He also clears up some rumors on dating and his relationship status and whether or not he takes the Grammy’s seriously.

Fredo Bang On The Backlash Meek Mill Faced Over Leaked Kobe Bryant Lyric [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

