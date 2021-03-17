Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

The Flockas Talk New Season of Their Hit Show, What Waka Really Meant By Him Cheating Made Tammy “Better” + More!

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Waka Flocka & Tammy

Nagina Lane

QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva got a chance to get the inside scoop on the new season of Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera‘s reality show; ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’. The second season is set to air, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 9pm on WE tv. This season you can expect to see their daughter, Charlie being more open and in front of the camera, if you got a chance to watch the show last season you know this is major! Let’s just say, Charlie may be the star of the show this season, Tammy says the viewers will be “shocked”. In the first season, viewers were able to see Tammy and her mother-in-law Deb Atney’s, relationship evolve. Diva asked about their relationship this season; Tammy says, “I don’t think we can get any closer than we already are”. We all know, Ms. Deb really wants more grandchildren, so we’ll just have to wait and see if her wish will be granted. Diva and Quick talk infidelity with Tammy and she was able to offer advice for any woman who is experiencing the same thing. Tammy says she’s planning on releasing more music so we can definitely expect to hear some of that this season.

Be sure to tune in to the new season of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’, Thursday, March 18, 2021, on WE tv!

To get more of The Flockas,  check out the full interview below:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INTERVIEWS FROM THE QUICKSILVA SHOW WITH DOMINIQUE DA DIVA

 

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

15 photos Launch gallery

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

Continue reading Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves

[caption id="attachment_940557" align="aligncenter" width="410"] Source: WENN.com / WENN[/caption] The new year has given us a gift that keeps giving in the #BussItChallenge, and a new entrant in the social media dance craze proves that point. Jordyn Woods dropped it low in her version of the challenge and if the reaction on Twitter is any indication, Karl-Anthony Towns is definitely a happily kept man. We won’t make a big fuss out of it and because we’ve reported on the challenge plenty, and we should all be saluting Erica Banks for creating the “Buss It” song and collecting big bags on top of it as is. Simply put, like all others who have done the challenge all the way through, the videos usually feature a woman dressed down and regular degular, and all of a sudden, to the tune of Banks’ sample of Nelly’s “I think my butt gettin’ big” line from “Hot In Herre,” the woman drops it low, glows up, and twerks happily. If you’ve seen past photos of Jordyn Woods, then you know that it’s a sight for sore eyes for real. Check out the Tik Tok video below. Keep scrolling to see the commentary from Twitter. https://www.tiktok.com/@jordynwoods/video/6922125988193258758?sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6891374147847439878&is_from_webapp=v1&is_copy_url=0 — Photo: WENN/Getty

The Flockas Talk New Season of Their Hit Show, What Waka Really Meant By Him Cheating Made Tammy “Better” + More!  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Close