QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva got a chance to get the inside scoop on the new season of Waka Flocka and Tammy Rivera‘s reality show; ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’. The second season is set to air, Thursday, March 18, 2021, at 9pm on WE tv. This season you can expect to see their daughter, Charlie being more open and in front of the camera, if you got a chance to watch the show last season you know this is major! Let’s just say, Charlie may be the star of the show this season, Tammy says the viewers will be “shocked”. In the first season, viewers were able to see Tammy and her mother-in-law Deb Atney’s, relationship evolve. Diva asked about their relationship this season; Tammy says, “I don’t think we can get any closer than we already are”. We all know, Ms. Deb really wants more grandchildren, so we’ll just have to wait and see if her wish will be granted. Diva and Quick talk infidelity with Tammy and she was able to offer advice for any woman who is experiencing the same thing. Tammy says she’s planning on releasing more music so we can definitely expect to hear some of that this season.

Be sure to tune in to the new season of ‘Waka & Tammy: What The Flocka’, Thursday, March 18, 2021, on WE tv!

To get more of The Flockas, check out the full interview below:

The Flockas Talk New Season of Their Hit Show, What Waka Really Meant By Him Cheating Made Tammy “Better” + More! was originally published on kysdc.com