Spring Break Travel Cancelled Again? We Remember BET’s Top Spring Bling Performances

As most college students would be preparing for a wild and fun Spring Break season, the world is still met with an impending virus leaving travel nearly impossible a year later. Despite the risks, students may still consider a Spring Break vacation to a number of popular Spring Break destinations such as Panama City Beach, Miami or any welcoming city in Mexico. However, none of these trips truly compare to BET’s Spring Bling two day extravaganza. The harsh reality of no exciting travel plans in over a year has us reminiscing on what life could have been if BET never cancelled their annual Spring Bling showcase.

In the early 2000’s, BET traveled to Rivera Beach in West Palm Beach, Florida for two days of nonstop fun where fans and Spring Break-goers experienced a number of their popular segments showcasing the hottest artists, dances, contests and games. The show tapings were open to the public and included a variety of contests, activities and gift giveaways for their event attendees. It was honestly the only place to be during that time while all of the young millennials sat at home in front of their televisions with extreme FOMO, and hopes of one day being amongst the happy college students onscreen.

The segments featured during the two day event were: Revamped was a show that focused on the hottest dance acts across the country accompanied by live performances; Get to Step-in was a fast-paced competition between the best step teams in the nation; Spring Bling Third Wheel was a unique dating show with a twist; and a fan favorite in the Beach Towel Throw-down featuring performances from the biggest names in Hip Hop and R&B at the time.

Spring Bling was such a monumental time, and BET utilized the platform to shed light on issues like HIV/AIDS with their Rap-It-Up campaign, where the network partnered with the Palm Beach Department of Health and the Comprehensive Aids Program of Palm Beach County to provide onsite HIV testing and distributed important health information.

It saddens us to know the show has not gone on in over 8 years, and the network hasn’t mentioned bringing Spring Bling back to life. It seems like the perfect time to start planning for next year as the world “opens up” again. Fans are surely eager to celebrate, vacation and have a wild time after the next few rounds of vaccinations are released.

The most memorable moments from Spring Bling were the performances from your favorite artists like Soulja Boy, The Dream, T.I., Missy Elliott, Chris Brown and more. Imagine the performances we would see today from current, trending artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, and Drake. Let’s take a look at some of the best Spring Bling performances from the past and manifest a Spring Break return in the near future.

T.I.

Crunk Special

Soulja Boy

50 Cent, Lloyd Banks & Young Buck

Chris Brown

Missy Elliott, Ludacris & Nelly

Lil Kim & Big Tigger

Young Money

Lil Wayne & Mannie Fresh

Trina

Tweet

Keyshia Cole

Lil Boosie & Webbie

Spring Break Travel Cancelled Again? We Remember BET’s Top Spring Bling Performances was originally published on globalgrind.com

