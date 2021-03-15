Reggie Warren Of ’80s R&B Group Troop Dead At 52

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Troop, an R&B group that first amassed fame in the 1980s, lost one of its founding members over the weekend. Reggie Warren, who has battled health issues in the past, died surrounded by family and friends this past Sunday (March 14).

Troop got their start in 1987 out of Pasadena, Calif. with Steve “Random” Russell, John “Jon Jon” Harreld, Rodney Benford, Allen McNeil, and Reggie Warren. Russell took to Instagram to share news of Warren’s passing, sharing a picture of his musical partner with a loving message.

“ob well done my brother I will see you on the other side. RIP Reggie Warren #DamnReggie, Russell wrote. In the body of the post, R&B singer Case, Hit-Boy, Melba Moore, CeCe Peniston, and more offered their sincere condolences.

Troop made their debut in 1988 with their eponymously-named debut album on Atlantic records. Their 1989 sophomore effort, Attitude, spawned a pair of big hits in “Spread My Wings” and “All I Do Is Think Of You,” and the group continued to release music well into the 1990s and beyond.

TMZ reported on the news of the loss, learning that the members of Troop stayed connected all those years after forming the band as young men.

Reggie Warren was 52.

