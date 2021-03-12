The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We at Hip-Hop Wired pride ourselves on being fully immersed in the music of the culture we rep proudly. Part of our duty as a publication and crew is to school the masses on who is doing what musically and there’s no better way to do that beyond our CRT FRSH (Certified Fresh) bi-weekly playlist.

This week’s playlist opens with the track “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” from Drake featuring Coming 2 America film set host, and certifiably rich rapper, Rick Ross. While Rozay does his thing on the joint, Drizzy went into a new gear on his verse and displayed that cocky ferocity he’s become known for. Following is Benny The Butcher atop Harry Fraud’s production for “Thanksgiving,” the first single from next week’s Plugs I Met 2 which has the Buffalo, N.Y. star talking that Black Soprano Family talk as only he can.

Speaking of Harry Fraud, we’ve got another joint from the Capo himself Jim Jones with “Barry White” from the excellent The Fraud Department project. Curren$y’s latest set Collection Agency is still getting burn around these parts and we’ve featured the album’s closer, “Misty” while the Hot Spitta delivers like he typically does.

We’ve also got some CRT FRSH newness in the form of Atlanta scribe Grip alongside another young gunner in the form of Kenny Mason on the track “Burning Bush,” and we’ve got more Chris Crack on deck with the high-powered “Fapping Ruined My Life” from his Fool’s Good debut, Might Delete Later. Don’t sleep on that one.

Other additions include up-and-comers such as Covaboy, Holstar, Dominant 1, J. Arrr, Nym Lo, and the welcome return of Shyheim by way of Hus KingPin’s stellar “Who Made You Look Pt. 2” single.

Check out the freshest playlist in the game, CRT FRSH, below and be sure to subscribe, share, hate, love, whatever you need to do.

PEACE!

—

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Wired Presents: CRT FRSH 3.12.21 [Playlist] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: