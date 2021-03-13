Radio One Dallas Nominated For National Association of Broadcasting Crystal Award For The Fourth Time In a Row

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

KBFB – 97.9 The Beat understands the importance of giving back to the community in which we serve. We are honored to be recognized nationally for the fourth year in a row by the National Broadcasting Association for excellence in the community. This particular Crystal Award nomination means a lot after having to adjust to the way we serviced our community due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Although we had to change the way we serve our community, we refused to let it stop us! KBFB will continue to be a voice in the community and an outlet for the people. Please check out the NAB Press Release announcing our nomination for 2021 and stay tuned to see the results!

CLICK HERE FOR THE PRESS RELEASE

Also On 97.9 The Beat: