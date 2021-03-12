The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Lore’l has a lot of tea for The Lo Down on Mulatto, Sabrina Parr, Blac Chyna, and Michelle Obama. Blac Chyna was on the most recent episode of Lip Service with Angela Yee and she explains that people really think that she’s very sexual, but she thinks otherwise. In other news, Michelle and Barack Obama both received the vaccine and are encouraging all Americans to get their shot as well.

The Lo Down: Michelle Obama Shares a Vaccine Selfie and Encourages Americans to Get Their Shots [WATCH] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

