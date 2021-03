The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Mark Cuban, Dirk Nowitzki Foundation and the Heroes Foundation have teamed up to provide meals to students during Spring Break. The goal is to make up for the meals students may miss while being out of school.

The food giveaways are free but do require prior registration. The event is open to the public and meals will be handed out on a first come, first served basis.

Click HERE to register for tomorrow (Saturday).

