Vanessa Bryant continues to fight for her family.

Monday, a federal judge ruled “that the identities of four Los Angeles County deputies accused of sharing photos from the Kobe Bryant helicopter crash scene be unsealed amid a lawsuit filed by Bryant’s widow Vanessa Bryant,” according to Yahoo.

The arguments were rejected by U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, that the names of the accused deputies should not be revealed to Bryant’s legal team or the public, according to a Los Angeles Times report. Walter cited public interest in allegations of police misconduct as outweighing concerns that the deputies would be subject to unwanted public scrutiny amid the high-profile case.

In his ruling, Walter said, “Indeed where the case involves allegations of police misconduct, the public has a vested interest in assessing the truthfulness of the allegations of official misconduct,” Walter wrote. “Although the Court recognizes that this case has been the subject of public scrutiny and media attention and that the Deputy Defendants are legitimately concerned that they will encounter vitriol and social media attacks, such concerns, by themselves, are not sufficient to outweigh the public’s strong interest in access.”

Vanessa Bryant has been vocal about the department’s response, and filed a lawsuit seeking damages for negligence, invasion of privacy, emotional distress and mental anguish. It criticized the department’s response after it was admitted that deputies improperly shared photos.

Vanessa Bryant Wins Case To Obtain Names Of Deputies Who Allegedly Shared Kobe Crash Photos was originally published on themorninghustle.com