Sevyn Streeter Talks New Single ‘Guilty’ + New Album On The Way

Now, its been awhile since we last heard from Sevyn Streeter but, sis has been working and it’s only right we begin Women’s History Month with the with the talented singer-songwriter herself. Sevyn reveals the inspiration behind the album ‘Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz’ and lets just say, her pen game is still strong! Quick and Diva get into how Sevyn has evolved over the years from the “around the way girl” to a “sex symbol”. Sevyn says, ” I don’t think its ever on purpose… I can’t explain it…as a woman you just wake up one day you just step into that… it’s like a rite of passage in a way”. Diva and Sevyn discuss advice for young ladies who are just starting out in R&B and its pretty simple, “screw what everybody else is doing, you better feel good about yourself…”, Streeter says. Sevyn Streeter’s new single ‘Guilty’ featuring Chris Brown and A$AP Ferg is available now on all streaming platforms. The new album ‘Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz’ is on the way, “by the time the sun is up in the sky and it is hot and summer is kicking and popping you’ll have a whole project” says Sevyn.
To get more ‘Drunken Wordz x Sober Thoughtz and to see if Sevyn won at ‘Think Quick’ check out the full interview below:
Jordyn Woods Entered The #BussItChallenge Chat, Karl-Anthony Towns & Twitter Approves
God is Good 😌 pic.twitter.com/Ud0PSVX2eH— Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 26, 2021
Mannnnn Jordyn Woods video lawd 😫🥴 pic.twitter.com/f8r9TVidNs— It's H🥃⚜ (@Stang5_0Gang) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods buss it challenge. Her ass bouncing to the back of her neck. Delete before my man sees— a baking hun 👩🏾🍳 (@gyaldemshnicker) January 26, 2021
Tristan when he finds out that Jordyn Woods made a Buss it video pic.twitter.com/zCDC51WHAj— Tax Evasion Expert (@Bread_God_) January 26, 2021
I still think about how the Kardashians tried to cancel Jordyn Woods and it back fired pic.twitter.com/6wTWBZ0wQz— Didi🌻 (@_didilulu) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods booty got a 40 inch vertical dawg that mf was jumpin— 🐅Tiger Goods 🐅 (@tigergoods15) January 26, 2021
All niggas at Jordyn Woods bussit challenge😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/MJewieVIcf— ILoveUIDoriU (@freak_cheerios) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods downstairs neighbors when she did the buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/H9Y0RKCuRq— Dwayne (@DwayneWayne25) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods' ass really bounced up past her neck and gave the top of her head a high five on that buss it challenge video. Omg!!! pic.twitter.com/Hd0qE3hMH2— Kenny M (@kennaymart) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods finally did the bussit challenge. What a mighty God we serve pic.twitter.com/ioWWsXnXi0— Put the rest of Ben 10 on Hulu already damn ➐ (@Almighty___Alex) January 26, 2021
my girl mad at me for watching the jordyn woods buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/d85QCbKbN1— shoob💫 (@subi_lawal14) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just did the buss it challenge.— kd. 📸✨ (@____justkd) January 26, 2021
That thang is thangin, thangingly
tristan texting jordyn woods after seeing her buss it challenge pic.twitter.com/k80nQR2A8o— 𝓒𝓮𝓵𝓮𝓫 𝓢𝓹𝓪𝓶 💰 (@CelebrityFasho4) January 26, 2021
Jordyn Woods just resurrected the Buss It Challenge after Chloe Bailey killed it and I am pleased! pic.twitter.com/f6cys3NPuf— Fuck Daniel Cameron (@ilaugh_last2) January 26, 2021
