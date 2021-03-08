50 Cent Talks ‘BMF’ Series, Pop Smoke Acting, Marriage + Why Jeezy’s Verzuz Battle Was “Desperation” [WATCH]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

50 Cent joined The Morning Hustle​ and opened up about everything from why he feels ‘BMF’ will be bigger than ‘Power’, his thoughts on marriage, and shares why he felt Jeezy & Gucci’s Verzuz battle was “desperation on Jeezy’s part to sell a record”. He also shares how the pandemic has affected his business and how the production of ‘Black Mafia Family’ and featuring artists in his series. He also discusses if marriage is on his radar.

