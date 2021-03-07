Radio One Exclusives
Philly Hairstylist Tokyo Bradshaw Gives The Cheat Code to Becoming A Successful Stylist and Influencer

Philly Celebrity Hair Stylist, Tokyo Bradshaw Says he Discovered His Love for Hair By Accident

What can we say? Tokyo Bradshaw just gets it when it comes to branding!

The Philly celebrity hairstylist has worked with everyone from Keyshia Cole, Keri Hilson, and now he’s working with aspiring hairstylists to help build their brand!

Tokyo’s hair vendor guide workshop offers a seven-step guide on starting a 6 figure hair business by providing stylists with vendor lists, marketing strategies, and much more.

Born and raised in the Nicetown area of North Philly, the self-made entrepreneur revealed that he discovered the hair industry by accident.

Tokyo says that he was enrolled at the University of Arts aspiring to be a professional ballet dancer when he first began picking up his sister’s hair books.

Since then, the self-made hairstylist has never looked back!

Find out how Tokyo transitioned from dancing to a Multi-million hair industry in just one year.

See his full interview with Millennial Christian below.

