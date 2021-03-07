Houston Rapper Chucky Trill Killed In Atlanta

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

On Friday (March 5), Houston rapper Chucky Trill was killed in Atlanta while travelling on a highway. Born Corey Detiege, he was just 33 years old.

According to multiple reports, Chucky Trill, who was in town to celebrate NBA All-Star Weekend, was travelling on I-85 in Atlanta when another vehicle pulled up alongside his and opened fire on Friday morning around 3 a.m.

Reports The Mirror:

He was due to play a virtual event in Atlanta and had come up from Sugar Land in Texas for the NBA All-Star game on Sunday, his manager Bone of Boneafied Entertainment said.

The promising up-and-comer had planned to network and make connections on his fateful trip.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Collin Flynn told media that the shooter fled immediately after opening fire and there is no known motive.

He said there was a concerning trend of interstate shootings in Atlanta, adding: “Not only can the person lose control of their car after being shot or injured by a gunshot, but also if you are shooting from a moving vehicle and there’s other moving vehicles around, you could be shot.”

Unfortunately, Chucky Trill died of his injuries at a local hospital. Fans and friends immediately started paying tributes after his passing, including Bun B.

“Damn. This was a good man. Humble. Hard working. Loyal. Determined. Focused,” tweet the UGK OG. “And he had the talent. Queen saw him and told @boneafied ‘That boy is good. If he don’t have a manager you should do it.’ And he did, putting everything he had in it. We are heartbroken this morning and send our deepest condolences to D, Bone and all of his family, friends and supporters.”

So far, there are no suspects in his murder. Our condolences go out to Chucky Trill’s family and friends.

