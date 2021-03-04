In Celebration of ‘Coming 2 America’s Release, Amazon Prime Video Announces Partnership With Black-Owned Restaurants

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

We are just one day away from taking tha long-awaited trip back to Zamunda. In celebration of Coming 2 America’s upcoming release, Amazon Prime is launching a fleet of vehicles, a contest, and helping those in need to mark the momentous occasion.

Amazon announced on Thursday (Mar.4) a partnership between Prime Video and Amazon Transportation that will see a plane, trucks, and delivery vehicles get the Zamudan royal treatment with specialty wrapping that will feature the newly-crowned king of Zamunda, King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) to celebrate the release of the highly-anticipated sequel to blockbuster classic 1988 comedy, Coming To America.

For 8 weeks, the royal fleet of Amazon vehicles will take to the air and land, allowing people to spot the 220 Amazon delivery vehicles, four trucks, and one plane in eight key regions throughout the United States that celebrate the return of the Zamunda royal family to the United States. If you’re one of the lucky individuals who happen to spot any of those vehicles sporting King Akeem’s royal smile, take a picture of it and share it on social media using #Coming2America + #RoyalGiveaway. You might win yourself a custom Coming 2 America royal reward.

Fans of Coming 2 America who live in New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta, Miami, Washington, D.C., and Nashville should be on the lookout for the vehicles.

Winners will be selected weekly and featured in a “royal coronation” ceremony on the @Zamundaroyals Instagram account, showcasing their royal award.

That’s not all. Amazon Prime also announced a partnership with Black-owned restaurants to help provide over 5,000 meals to those in need as part of this royal occasion and the company’s commitment to celebrating Black excellence. Restaurants partnering with Amazon include Grandchamps (New York), Poppy + Rose (Los Angeles), Wing Quarter Daiquiris & Creole Kitchen (Houston), Phlavz Bar and Grille (Chicago), Busy Bee Cafe (Atlanta), House of Mac (Miami), Mr. Braxton Bar & Kitchen (Washington, D.C.), and Riddim N Spice (Nashville).

Dope.

Coming 2 America premieres on Prime Video March 5, there will also be a Twitter watch party at 5 pm PT, 8 PM ET with a

Custom Cocktail, The Soul Glo and Mocktail, Zamunda Raspberry Ginger Paradise.

Photo: Amazon Studios/ Coming 2 America

