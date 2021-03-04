Loco Logic: Tekashi 6ix9ine Says He’s Not A “Snitch”, Says His Crew Wasn’t Loyal

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

After turning states evidence against his former homies turned extorters and baby mama smashers, Tekashi 6ix9ine is looking to salvage whatever reputation he has left (he has none) by astonishingly claiming he’s not a snitch or a rat.

No, seriously.

The rap troll who went from being one of the most popular rappers in the game to the most prolific government informant in Hip-Hop history is now telling TMZ that he doesn’t consider working with the feds “snitching.” During a Live with TMZ, Tekashi justified his tattletale ways by invoking the “loyalty” argument and how his crew betrayed him first by kidnapping him, beating him and of course, robbing him of stacks of cash. After saying he has beefed with all coasts during his run (he did), Tekashi asks TMZ “Did I ever get kidnapped by Chicago or Texas or West coast? Did I ever get kidnapped by them or did I get kidnapped by my own people?”

Well, obviously when you don’t feed the wolves after they allowed you to talk reckless then they’re going to bite you out of hunger, b.

Tekashi furthered justified snitching by saying “what I did was smart” and saying that “God put me there to cut my grass so I could see the snakes in my grass.”

Well, that’s one way to look at it.

Regardless of how Tekashi might try to spin his dime dropping ways, the kid did decide to flip on his shady crew only after he saw that he was staring at decades behind bars for putting out a hit on Chief Keef on IG that apparently led to Keef and company getting shot at in Manhattan. Tekashi snitched on the alleged shooter of that incident too.

Now that he’s out and about he’s doing what he can to revive his career including trolling rappers once again and at the same time trying to get them to drop dime on themselves knowing the Feds is watching him.

While we know Tekashi is in face the Henry Hill of Hip-Hop, he does have a slew of fans who’ll defend his “honor” regardless of his actions. Almost Trumpian in a way to be honest.

Y’all think Tekashi 6ix9ine is right about not being a snitch? Let us know in the comments.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

