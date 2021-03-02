Boss Woman CEO Melissa Butler Expands The Lip Bar to Wal-Mart

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

The Lip Bar now known as (TLB) announced its expansion of the fabulous cosmetic line to Wal-Mart since the initial launch in 2012.

CEO Melissa, Butler announced last week TLB becoming available in over 500 Walmart stores nationwide. The recent rebranding and expansion will reflect their new line of foundation, pallets, mascaras, eyeliners, and more!

Butler prides herself in running a community-based business that listens to its loyal customers. The expansion in products comes after TLB began to build authentic relationships with customers, constantly asking them questions allowing for them to really connect.

The brand will continue to make non-toxic, cruelty-free,easy-to-use products available for everyone. Butler shares the TLB fans are ecstatic to now shop for the new line of beauty products in their local Wal-Mart’s.

