Curren$y “Closing Date,” Dougie D ft. Bun B & Kendricc James “So Hard” & More | Daily Visuals 3.1.21

If ever a week passes by and Curren$y didn’t drop a new video in those 7 days, we might have to file a missing person’s report because that man stays on his camera grizzly.

This week Spitta comes through with some new visuals for “Closing Date,” where he shows off some big boy toys in his garage and proves not all rappers need a Maybach or Benz to roll hard on these streets. Sometimes a classic car is enough to get the job done.

Down South, Dougie D keeps H-Town bumping, and in his clip to “So Hard,” calls on Bun B and Kendricc James to bring that heat to keep the streets bubbling.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend, including work from Peso Peso, Neek Bucks featuring Sleazus Bhrist (interesting name), and more.

CURREN$Y – “CLOSING DATE”

DOUGIE D FT. BUN B & KENDRICC JAMES – “SO HARD”

PESO PESO – “EATING ON TACOS”

NEEK BUCKS FT. SLEAZUS BRHIST – “FLIGHT”

DJ MUGGS FT. ROME STREETZ – “WHEEL OF FORTUNE”

RAH SWISH FT. LEEKY G BANDO – “WARM UPS”

BELLA – “FROM THE MUD”

