If you’ve explored the taste throughout the DMV, you’ve most likely come across ‘Everything Legendary’! A juicy burger that’s also extremely healthy for you! Who wouldn’t want that? But if you haven’t been in on the loop of this dope cuisine, the latest episode of Shark Tank may have gotten your mouth drippn’.

This DMV (DC, Maryland & Virginia) trio of entrepreneurs; Jumoke Jackson, Danita Claytor, and Duane Cheers, from Hyattsville, Maryland made an impactful impression with their presentation when they stepped on the national stage of the hit TV Show, Shark Tank.

Through the pandemic, many have taken a positive turn in their health and want to fully embrace this lifestyle. Recently, Ayesha Curry has shared her journey in the benefits of a Diary-Free lifestyle and we’ve seen how Queen Afua has changed the lives of many celebrities through her life practices. So, if you are looking for some of these same results and need somewhere to start, buying these burgers from your local Giant, Safeway and other grocery stores might be that first step to get to your body goals. This Black-owned company says, “We believe that flavor is the soul of food. Take a stand with us and demand nutritious food with taste.”

Visit their website: https://eatlegendaryvegan.com/ and watch their full interview with Angie Ange below…

Angie Ange Talks To ‘Everything Legendary’ Founders On Their New Deal With Mark Cuban On Shark Tank was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: