How to Help Texans That Have Been Affected By The Winter Storm [CLICK HERE]

Houston Foodbank https://www.houstonfoodbank.org/winterstorm
CrowdSource Rescue: http://crowdsourcerescue.org/freeze
Communities Foundation of Texas (North Texas-DFW recovery fund): https://www.cftexas.org/community-impact/disaster-relief-and-recovery/north-texas-winter-weather-crisis-relief-fund
Feed the People Dallas: https://feedthepeopledallas.com/
Google doc with all available donation/relief sites: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1zfxyrn9FsgidwFb5t52IC4trkCm8eI6WKOPaW5YPAu4/htmlview?pru=AAABd9CGl_E*OP-0wJl3Y2oT7kZKLQITCA#
How to Help Texans That Have Been Affected By The Winter Storm
