Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Roddy Ricch & 42 Dugg Video Shoot Erupts In Gunfire, 2 People Hurt

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE

Gunfire erupted during a video shoot for Roddy Ricch and 42 Dugg on Sunday (February 21) in Atlanta. Although the two stars weren’t injured, two people were shot and taken to a local area hospital and one person was arrested on a drug possession charge.

According to numerous reports, officers responded to a call of shots fired around 4 p.m. local time. One man was still on the scene suffering from a grazed bullet wound. Two other men drove themselves to the hospital and their conditions are unknown.

It’s not known if Dugg or Roddy were on set at the time of the shooting. After reports of the shooting surfaced on social media, Dugg jumped on Instagram Live with Lil Baby to clear up rumors he was shot.

This story is developing.

IMAGE CREDIT: AJC

Roddy Ricch & 42 Dugg Video Shoot Erupts In Gunfire, 2 People Hurt  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
Close