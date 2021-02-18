Report: Carson Wentz Has Been Traded To The Colts

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Philadelphia Eagles fan’s prayers have been answered, Carson Wentz has been officially traded. The Indianapolis Colts are sending Philly a 2021 Third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick. After a rocky 2020 season, the Eagles had enough of the Wentz project and chose to part ways.

Breaking: The Eagles have agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Colts in exchange for two draft picks, league sources tell @AdamSchefter and @mortreport. pic.twitter.com/u73HCLoNeO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 18, 2021

The question going into the 2021 season will be, is Jalen Hurts the starting QB for the Philadelphia Eagles?

More information to come as the story develops.

