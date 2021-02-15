Radio One Exclusives
Mix It Up ATL: J Money on Changing the Culture with ‘Mr. Futuristic’ Mixtape

Mix It Up ATL

On the latest episode of Mix It UP ATL, J Money Speaks on not being prepared for the fast success that came with his new sound, and losing himself leading to him stepping away from music. He also shares details about getting shot, and investing in technology.

