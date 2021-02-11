The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Actor Daniel Kaluuya joined Headkrack​ & Angie Ange of The Morning Hustle​ to talk about his role in the highly anticipated film ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’. He opens up about his biggest takeaways from playing Fred Hampton, not learning much about the Black Panthers growing up in the U.K., and explains the “hug & run”, something he said Black women did to him constantly after he starred ‘Get Out’.

Kaluuya plays 21-year-old Fred Hampton, the Chicago Black Panther Party leader partnered with William O’Neal (played by Lakeith Stanfield), who infiltrates the Illinois Black Panthers when offered a plea deal by the FBI.

The movie will release in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max on February 12.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Daniel Kaluuya Shares What He Hopes People Take Away After Watching Judas and the Black Messiah was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: