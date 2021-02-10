The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Fat Joe joined us on The Morning Hustle​ to discuss his new single, working with Rihanna, being shocked she was a fan when they first met, and who is that one interview he’s trying to secure for his new show ‘Joeprah’. The legendary rapper shares what he’s learning about social media while being at home at quarantining and the inside of his OnlyFans.

He also shares how he was able to land the coveted Rihanna vocals for his latest single “Sunshine (The Light)”, and says he did get Rihanna’s blessings on the vocals because of how big of a fan of his she is, which he shares the story about their first meeting, which left him shocked after learning she rocked with him like that.

Lastly, Fat Joe opens up about potential Verzuz battles he’d like to see, as well as who he thinks would be a perfect matchup for himself, “I’m not trying to restart the beef with 50…but I think that’s what the people want.” A 50 Cent matchup with Fat Joe is definitely something Timbaland and Swizz should consider setting up!

Fat Joe Shares The Story Behind Landing Rihanna On His Latest Single [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com

