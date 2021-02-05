Kodak Black Reveals New Post-Prison Look & T.I. & Tiny Sexual Abuse Accuser Takes Legal Action [WATCH]

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Kodak Black makes his first social media appearance since his release from prison. The Florida rapper has a new look and it’s shiny!

Megan Thee Stallion gives back to a family in a major way after meeting one of her biggest fans on The Ellen Show. This case is getting heavy and one of the women accusing T.I. and Tiny of sexual abuse has hired high-profile attorney Lisa Bloom.

Hear more stories that are going on in The Lo Down.

