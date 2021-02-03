Bevy Smith on Her New Memoir ‘Bevelations,’ Following Your Passion and Betting On Yourself

The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Bevy Smith joined The Morning Hustle​ and opened up about her new memoir “Bevelations: Lessons From a Mutha, Auntie, Bestie.” She breaks down who can call her auntie and her journey from not being a hustler but being a strategist.

Bevy discusses her career path, learning to follow her passion instead of the money, and why she had the confidence to bet on herself!

