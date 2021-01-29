Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Mix It Up ATL: DJ Hershey On How Strip Clubs Controlled ATL Music Scene

The Beat DFW Daily Video
CLOSE
Mix It Up ATL

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Legendary Atlanta DJ Hershey dishes on how mixtapes took over Atlanta, strip clubs dominating the music scene, the way Gangsta Grillz started, BMF and more! He also gives never before heard stories with rappers he’s helped break including 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Future, and Jeezy before they were famous.

Hot 107.9 App

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Atlanta’s #1 Hip Hop Station For Hip Hop & R&B Hot 107.9

SUBSCRIBE: https://goo.gl/egTUFC

Hot-107.9 Website: https://goo.gl/qL5gCY

TWITTER: https://goo.gl/gJUfFR

FACEBOOK: https://goo.gl/94pTMv

INSTAGRAM: https://goo.gl/wzxQgA

Mix It Up ATL

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Mix It Up ATL: DJ Hershey On How Strip Clubs Controlled ATL Music Scene  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:
Videos
Close