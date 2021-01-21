The Beat DFW Daily Video CLOSE

Damn near thirty years after Fat Joe burst onto the Hip-Hop scene with his breakthrough street cut “Flow Joe,” the Don Cartegena is still out here representing for the Boogie Down Bronx even when in Miami.

Showing the progress he’s made over the past 20+ years in the rap game for his visuals to the Amorphous assisted “Sunshine,” a draped in pink duds Joey Crack takes in the good life in South Beach alongside P. Diddy and DJ Khaled where they toast to the life they’ve built for themselves. Can’t be mad at them at this point.

Back in Brooklyn, Joey Bada$$ keeps on his grizzly to achieve Joey Crack success and in his clip to “Let It Breathe” politics next to a sweet neon green Porche before taking off into the night of New York.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Marlon Craft, Rubi Rose, and more.

FAT JOE FT. AMORPHOUS – “SUNSHINE (THE LIGHT)”

JOEY BADA$$ – “LET IT BREATHE”

MARLON CRAFT – “STATE OF THE UNION”

RUBI ROSE – “THE TRUTH”

LOUGOTCASH – “THING FOR YOU PART 2”

MTTM DONDON – “RAINY DAYS”

JAY PAYD FT. YUNG LB & DESTO DUBB – “20K IN ALL 20’S”

ALSHAWN MARTIN FT. WAKA FLOCKA – “ACTIVE”

Fat Joe ft. Amorphous "Sunshine (The Light)," Joey Bada$$ "Let It Breathe" & More | Daily Visuals 1.21.21

